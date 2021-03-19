PHOTOS: Kiara Advani looks trendy & classy in chic crop top as she gets papped outside Manish Malhotra’s house

Kiara Advani recently showed us how to slay a casual look like a pro as she was spotted by paps exiting Manish Malhotra’s residence. Check out her pictures below.

The gorgeous Kiara Advani never fails to impress the fashion police each time she steps out in the city. Right from nailing a casual look to slaying a stylish dress, the Kabir Singh star can pull off any outfit like a pro. Of late, the actress often gets spotted in the city. Today, Kiara was snapped outside ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. To note, the actress and designer share a great rapport and are often seen partying together.

For the recent outing, the Indoo Ki Jawani star kept it casual yet stylish. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a crop pink top and white pants. She completed her look with a chic black sling bag. Kiara was papped by shutterbugs while leaving Manish’s place. Before getting inside her car, the stunning actress happily posed for photographers and was seen all smiles. In the pictures, the Laxmii actress can be seen flaunting her radiant smile. She also removed her mask to pose for paps. In one of the clicks, the actress can be seen passing a smile to the paparazzi before sitting insider the car.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s pictures below:

Meanwhile, Kiara recently grabbed headlines after she expressed her thoughts on the dating game. To many, her statement came as a confirmation to her dating rumours with . In an interview with Filmfare magazine, the actress said, “Last time I went on a date was… It was sometime this year. And it’s been only two months for this year, so you do the math.”

On the work front, the Lust Stories star has Shershaah with Sidharth and Raj Mehta’s upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo that also features , Anil Kapoor, and .

