PHOTOS: Kiara Advani makes a stunning case in all purple athleisure as she gets papped outside dance class

Despite being just a few films old, Kiara Advani has made her place in the hearts of Bollywood buffs. From Lust Stories to Kabir Singh, Kiara has given us some incredible performances on-screen. The actress was last seen in ’s Shershaah which released on OTT platform a few days ago. Apart from stepping into diverse characters in films, the actress has also upped the glam quotient. Kiara is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated with her personal and professional life. Her Instagram handle is filled with her glamorous pictures and interesting posts.

On Saturday, Kiara Advani was seen outside her dance class. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as Kiara was spotted. The Good Newwz actress nailed her look as she sported a purple crop top teamed up with same colour yoga pants. To complete her look, she donned comfortable sports shoes and carried her oversized tote. Kiara kept her hair loose and looked absolutely stunning. The Kabir Singh actress recently celebrated her 29th birthday with close friends. Her fans and friends wished her across social media platforms. ..

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Kiara last appeared in the biographical war drama Shershaah based on the life of Army Captain, Vikram Batra opposite rumoured beau . Further, the actress has many projects lined up in her kitty. She will appear in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and , and Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside , Anil Kapoor and .