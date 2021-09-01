PHOTOS: Kiara Advani’s perfect blend of athleisure with quirky shoes is a fashion lesson worth noting

Slaying in an athleisure look is not an easy task, however, time and again, we have seen Bollywood celebs experimenting with their sporty looks, thereby shelling out major fashion goals for fans to follow. Speaking of which, on Wednesday, actor Kiara Advani was seen doing the same. She caught the attention of paparazzi outside her dance class in the entertainment capital of the country, Mumbai. While doing so, Kiara taught fans how one can play with fashion elements as they head out for gym or performing any sporty activity.

During her public appearance, Kiara was seen donning a grey athleisure top which was paired with stylish black see-through yoga pants. Although her attire was simple, she played with colours while accessorizing her look. She made a strong case for purple and pink hues with her quirky face mask and water bottle. The Kabir Singh actor matched her look with a statement yellow bag which added another pop of colour to her look. However, her multi-coloured sport shoes absolutely stole the show.

Take a look at the photos here:

In terms of work, Kiara Advani was last seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Vishnuvardhan directed biographical sports drama Shershaah. She is now gearing up to feature alongside Kartik Aaryan and in the comedy-horror flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Lastly, Kiara also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline in collaboration with , and Anil Kapoor.

