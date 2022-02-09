PHOTOS: Kiara Advani slays in ripped denim shorts, Kriti Sanon opts for all black look as they get snapped.

It was busy start to the day for the paparazzi as celebs were spotted out and about in the city. One of them was Kiara Advani, who was seen exiting a dubbing studio in Mumbai's suburbs. The actress kept her look effortless, casual and chic. Looks like Kiara had an early start to the day as she seemed to have wrapped up her dubbing session and was heading home in the morning.

For her outing, Kiara slayed in a checkered oversized black and red hoodie. She paired that with a pair of white ripped denims and white sneakers. To beat the morning blues, the actress also carried her travel coffee mug with her and headed straight towards her car.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was also snapped leaving another dubbing studio in Mumbai's suburbs. The actress was low-key about her visit and did not pose for the paparazzi. She was spotted in a head-to-toe black look and wore oversized black sunglasses. Kriti headed to her car and zoomed off as the paparazzi snapped her from afar.

Check out Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon's photos below:

