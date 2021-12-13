PHOTOS: Kiara Advani snapped leaving rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's residence on Monday morning

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are probably not yet ready to confess that they are exclusive, but their sightings have something else to say. On Monday morning, the actress was snapped by the paparazzi making an exit from rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's home in the suburbs. The paparazzi spotted Kiara from afar as she exited the building and headed straight to her car which was waiting for her.

The Shershaah actress was seen wearing a breezy beige dress, a denim jacket and carrying a large tote bag. Kiara had masked up and did not look in the paparazzi's direction. Reportedly, Sidharth, who was in a black hoodie jacket, also joined Kiara in the car later.

Take a look at Kiara Advani's photos below:

Kiara and Sidharth for long have denied about their relationship. They were seen in Shershaah together and their onscreen chemistry won over fans.

On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Whereas Sidharth has Mission Majnu, Thank God and Yodha in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal welcomes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, wishes Meghna Gulzar on her birthday