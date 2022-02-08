PHOTOS: Kim Sharma and Leander Paes twin in black as they exit gym together

Kim Sharma is very popular among her fans. She debuted in Bollywood from the film Mohabbatein which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan. Her beautiful pictures often take the internet on fire. She shares a sneak peek of her life now and then. The actress often travels a lot and shares some unmissable pictures from her vacations. And today she was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Leander Paes. Both have been grabbing news for a long time.

They were seen exiting the gym post-workout and were twinning in black athleisure. Kim was seen wearing black colour tights and a fitting tee and Leander was also seen wearing black. The pictures were clicked from far. They were seen coming out and heading straight to their car. Both did not pose for the shutterbugs. Last year, Kim and Leander had celebrated Christmas together. She had posted a few pictures on her Instagram story that created a buzz about them.

Kim is known for her work in films including Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, and more.



The actress was last seen on the silver screen as Sophie in Yagam in the year 2010. And since then, she has taken a break from the showbiz world. Leander Paes was last seen in a docu series titled Break Point. This show gives a glimpse of the story of the breakup of Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes.

