PHOTOS: KL Rahul, Ahan Shetty with GF Tania Shroff attend a cafe launch in the city

Days after Ahan Shetty walked hand in hand with girlfriend Tania Shroff at the premiere of his debut film Tadap, the actor was seen once more in the city. Ahan and Tania along with cricketer KL Rahul were snapped attending a cafe launch in Mumbai's suburbs. The trio posed for the paparazzi as they stepped out in casuals.

For the unversed, KL Rahul is dating Athiya Shetty. However, Athiya was not present today. KL Rahul and Ahan posed together for the paparazzi and smiled wide. Joining them was former cricketer Robin Uthapa and a friend.

Not too long ago, KL Rahul-Athiya and Ahan-Tania made their red carpet debut at the screening of Tadap in Mumbai. They also posed for sweet family photo which included actor Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty.

Take a look at KL Rahul, Ahan and Tania's latest photos below:

Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's film Tadap has been performing decently at the box office. For the last four days, the film has managed to rake in Rs 15 crore nett at the box office.

ALSO READ: Tadap Box Office Collection: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria's love drama fairs decently on first Monday