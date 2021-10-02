PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon is all smiles despite sustaining leg injury; Waves at paps outside salon

Mumbai, the entertainment capital of the country, is home to several a-listers from the Bollywood film fraternity. Time and again, many of them get spotted in the dream city, be it while arriving at their pilates classes or casually strolling with their pets on the streets. Actor Kriti Sanon was the recent one who caught the attention of the shutterbugs late on Friday evening. However, what left us concerned was her leg injury. Although it appears to be minor on the outside, the extent of it remains unknown.

Amidst this, a report by ETimes claims that the actor strained a ligament on her right knee recently. Their source confirms that there is a mild swelling in her leg which will take time to heal. Reportedly, the knee brace is supporting the injury to recover faster. An official confirmation about the same is yet awaited from Kriti Sanon.

Speaking of her public appearance, the actor was snapped outside a Salon in the Juhu locality of Mumbai. Kriti is one among those actors whose fashion choices can inspire one to revamp their wardrobe. Going by the same, Kriti’s latest casual and chic avatar aptly stunned the fashion police, She was seen donning a multicoloured sweatshirt paired with denim shorts. Grey shoes, black face mask and sleek hair left open rounded off her entire look.

Take a look at the photos here:

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon has a slew of projects lined up for her. She was last seen alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in Laxman Utekar’s comedy-drama, Mimi. She will next feature alongside Rajkummar Rao in Hum Do Humare Do. Apart from this, Kriti has also collaborated with filmmaker Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan for the much-anticipated comedy-horror flick, Bhediya.

The movie also stars in the lead role. Lastly, Adipurish is another interesting project lying in her kitty. It is a mythological film based on the holy Hindu epic, Ramayana. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the movie features South heartthrob Prabhas as Adipurush, meanwhile plays the role of Lankesh in the film.

