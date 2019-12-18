PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon is all smiles as she poses with her furry little friends when snapped in the city

On Wednesday, Kriti Sanon was spotted in the city posing with her cute furry little friends. The actress was donning a blue shirt and a shimmery multi-coloured skirt.

Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat with and Sanjay Dutt has been winning the hearts of the viewers with her amazing performance in the movie as Parvati Bai. The actress was busy having a gala time vacationing with her sister Nupur Sanon. The actress has been sharing some amazing pictures and videos from her vacation. From the photos and videos, we can make out that the sisters are having the best time of their life.

But it looks like the actress is back in the city. On Wednesday, Kriti Sanon was spotted in the city posing with her cute furry little friends. The actress was donning a blue shirt and a shimmery multi-coloured skirt. She had kept her hair open. Kriti was holding the little furry doggies in her arms and posing for the camera. The actress was having a great time with the puppies while talking and playing with them. Kriti was wearing her beautiful smile showing off her cute dimples while posing for the paps.

Talking about Panipat, the movie is a battle story narrating the gory details of the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Marathas and the Afghans led by Ahmad Shah Abdali, for the land of Panipat. Besides, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Mohnish Bahl, Nawab Shah, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman and others. The movie had released on 6th December 2019. Besides this Kriti will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey with and Mimi.

