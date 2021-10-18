PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao make a statement in red and black for Hum Do Hamare Do promotions.

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do. The actors who will be playing an onscreen couple are going all out to promote the film. The promotions which kicked off just a few days ago, saw both the actors all decked up in ethnic outfits.

On Monday, the paparazzi snapped Kriti and Rajkummar in their indo-fusion outfits as the actors complemented each other in red and black. Kriti looked ravishing in red in a sequin red outfit. The actress, who usually loves her neon colours, opted for a classic red.

On the other hand, Rajkummar sported a solid black ethnic kurta set with a twist. The actor looked dapper in his outfit and also sported a moustache. While Kriti and Rajkummar did not pose together, the actors definitely looked great.

Recently, Kriti sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla ahead of the release of Hum Do Hamare Do. The actress revealed why she chose the film, she said, "What drew me to the film was this one line where this guy was adopting his parents. I just felt like it was so different and unique. It talks about family, the fact that we don't get to choose our parents so what about this guy who actually ends up adopting parents for this girl. The chaos that ensues."

