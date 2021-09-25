PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon looks stunning as she gets papped in an all blue avatar outside Vashu Bhagnani’s office

Kriti Sanon has received rave reviews for her latest release ‘Mimi’ on an OTT platform. Kriti portrayed the role of a surrogate mother in the film and delivered one of the finest performances of her career so far. Kriti recently got spotted outside the office of Pooja entertainment by the paparazzi members. Kriti was wearing a blue crop top along with ripped jeans and white sneakers. Kriti posed and smiled for the cameras. Kriti has several films in the pipeline including Bachchan Pandey alongside . She will also be seen alongside in the horror film ‘Bhediya’.

In a previous chat with Firstpost, Kriti had spoken about her character in the film. She said, “I was craving to do a film like Mimi where I had a lot more to do, where I felt challenged as an actor. I was looking for something I could dig my teeth deeper into, something which was a little more intense but at the same time very entertaining. When I heard the one-liner of Mimi, I felt it had a lot of heart and soul, but is also very entertaining. It felt like the perfect film I'd like to lead as my first time.”

On being asked as to what was the experience shooting the film without a male lead, Kriti said, “I don't think having a male lead is suffocating that you feel liberated without them (laughs). I love shooting with all my male co-actors. I look at every film as mine so there's no difference there. But there's a lot more responsibility when you're in every frame of the film.”

