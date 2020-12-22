PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon looks super chic as she heads for meeting; Vicky Kaushal steps out for a meal in the city

While Kriti Sanon was snapped outside Maddock office, Vicky Kaushal was seen exiting a restaurant. Take a look at their photos below.

It was a busy day for the paparazzi in Mumbai as several actors and actresses stepped out for their work commitments or simply to relax. Two such actors were Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal who were snapped in the city as they went about their day. While Kriti Sanon was snapped outside the Maddock office in the suburbs, Vicky Kaushal had stepped out for a meal and was seen exiting a restaurant.

Kriti looked super chic for her work meeting as he wore a black knee length skirt and a white twisted knot top. The actress' hair and makeup was on point as she completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. Kriti waved out to the paparazzi before heading inside for her work meeting.

As for Vicky, the actor kept it super casual in a pair of denims and rust orange tee with a white mask and shades. The actor, who has been busy shooting, was all smiles for the paparazzi before he sat in his car and headed out.

Take a look at Kriti and Vicky's photos below:

While Kriti Sanon will next be seen in films like Mimi and Bachchan Pandey, Vicky Kaushal will delight his fans with Sardar Udham Singh and an untitled comedy film. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's film based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh gives Deepika Padukone a headache via his Instagram Live, actress says 'Relax Karo Baby'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×