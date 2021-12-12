PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon makes a statement in patchwork denims as she gets snapped at airport.

Kriti Sanon is a true fashionista in the making. The actress, apart from winning us with her acting chops, often serves looks that makes us take note. It is known by now that Kriti loves bright colours that simply pop. She is a lover of all things neon and has donned neon numbers several times.

On Sunday night, the actress was snapped at the Mumbai international airport as she returned to the city. For her airport look, Kriti picked an interesting outfit that did seem a bit confusing but the actress effortlessly carried. Kriti was snapped wearing high-waist patchwork blue faded denims couple with a black crop top. She threw a blue trench coat over her shoulders and looked super chic.

The Mimi actress completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and a grey mask. Take a look at Kriti Sanon's airport photos:

