PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon & Rajkummar Rao look stunning in white while promoting film ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’

This Diwali will be super fun as Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer Hum Do Hamare Do will be releasing. The film is backed by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Abhishek Jain and will be releasing on October 19. The makers have opted for a digital release. Kriti and Rajkummar are reuniting for the second time after Bareilly Ki Barfi which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana. Today, the lead actors were spotted in the city promoting their upcoming film.

Kriti Sanon was looking beautiful in white ethnic wear. She was seen wearing a long-fitting kurta with a long skirt. Her makeup was up to the mark. She opted for minimalistic makeup owing to the summer. Her hair was styled in a ponytail and smiled for the shutterbugs. Rajkummar Rao was also seen twinning with the actress and was wearing a white colour kurta, pyajama, and Nehru jacket. Both came together for the camera and posed for them. They smile and were looking for the film.

Recently, the film's first song Bansuri was also released. The song is peppy and foot tapping number. in the trailer, we see Rajkummar Rao going to great lengths to win the love of his life. He will be seen adopting parents so that he can marry his love. Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah will be playing his parent’s role.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work, Kriti was last seen in Mimi that was released on the digital platform. She will be next seen in Adipurush.

Also Read: Hum Do Hamare Do Song Bansuri Out: Kriti Sanon & Rajkummar Rao's track is a groovy dance number