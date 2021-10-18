PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon & Rajkummar Rao make for a stunning pair as they promote ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao are grabbing all the limelight these days ever since their movie Hum Do Humare Do has been announced. The stars are on a movie promotion spree and we are getting to see them slaying in new styles every day. Today yet again the actors were spotted in the city making for a lovely couple as they headed to promote their film on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Both Kriti and Rajkummar were on top of their fashion game today. In the pictures, we can see Kriti Sanon wearing a nice floral maxi dress. It was a nice tube maxi dress that was fit at the top and flare at the bottom. She left her hair open and completed her look with white heels. Rajkummar Rao on the other hand slayed in a checks suit. He wore black and grey checks trousers and court of the same colour over a black tee and completed his look with black loafers. Reportedly, the actors were headed on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming movie, ‘Hum Do Humare Do’. Take a look:

The rom-com is directed by Abhishek Jain and backed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Previously, the teaser of Hum Do Hamare Do showcased how a couple in love was in search of parents and their search ends with Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal's characters. The quirky comedy promises to make Diwali entertaining for families with a stellar cast of Kriti, Raj, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. Skipping the theatrical route, Raj and Kriti's film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. It is slated to release on October 29, 2021.

On the work, Kriti was last seen in Mimi that was released on the digital platform. She will be next seen in Adipurush.

