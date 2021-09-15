PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon’s mesmerizing look in an all white outfit will steal your heart

Every day, the paparazzi in the tinsel town of Bollywood spot celebrities in different parts of the city as they go about their life. Tonight was no different as the shutterbugs papped none other than the beautiful Kriti Sanon in a Mumbai suburb. Kriti made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff. Over the years, she has successfully managed to stay in the limelight and create space for herself in the film industry. Apart from impressing audiences with her performances on the big screen, Kriti has also continuously upped her style game and her latest pictures are proof.

Kriti Sanon was papped tonight as she stepped out for a meal at the posh restaurant called Bastian in Mumbai’s Worli neighbourhood. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress looked absolutely mesmerizing as she opted for an all-white outfit for the night. Kriti was seen clad in a stylish off-shoulder white corset top which she paired with white wide-legged pants. For footwear, she opted for white heels. The actress accessorized her look with golden hoops, rings, a layered dainty golden necklace, and a striped shoulder bag. Kriti wrapped up the look with minimal makeup and kept her hair loose. As the paps clicked her from a distance, she obliged them with pictures with a bright smile.

Take a look at Kriti’s latest photos:

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in the Laxman Utekar directorial Mimi. The actress has an interesting lineup of films including 'Hum Do Humare Do', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhediya' and 'Adipurush'.

