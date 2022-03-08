PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon stuns in blue saree, Akshay Kumar opts for black for Bachchhan Paandey promotions

Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar are going all out to promote their upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey which hits theatres on the occasion of Holi. The film's trailer and several songs have already created massive buzz among their fans on social media. In the run up to the release, the makers have been dropping songs and teasers which gives a glimpse of what's in store.

On Tuesday, Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar stepped out to promote the film. They were snapped in the city's suburbs as they were visiting the sets of a television show. Akshay, who lost his dog just yesterday, kept up with his busy schedule as he was present for the promotions.

The actor opted for an all-black outfit. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a delicate, blue floral saree which she paired with a halter neck blue blouse.

Take a look at Akshay and Kriti's photos below:

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar mourns the loss of his pet dog; Says ‘You took a part of our hearts’