PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon ups her style game with an orange coloured overcoat when snapped in the city

With just a few hours left to enter 2020, Kriti Sanon was spotted outside a salon in the evening. The actress was all smiles when she was snapped by the paparazzi.

Kriti Sanon made her debut in Bollywood in Heropanti with Tiger Shroff. The actress has gained a lot of fame and fans from her very first film. She is quite active on social media and keeps updating her fans about the titbit of her life. From posting her stunning looks to her photos and videos with her family, Kriti has never failed to impress her fans. Today also as the year is about to end, Kriti shared a heartfelt note for her fans bidding adieu to 2019.

With just a few hours left to enter 2020, Kriti Sanon was spotted outside a salon in the evening. The actress was all smiles when she was snapped by the paparazzi. The Panipat actress was donning a brown coloured sling top with light blue coloured shorts. She paired her look with an orange coloured overcoat and matching white and orange coloured sneakers. The actress had her hair straightened and was looking stunning in her new 2020 look. Kriti was posing with her one hand inside her pocket and showing off her dimples. She even clicked some selfies with her fans before entering her car.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey with which is the remake of the 2014 film Veeram in which a kind-hearted villager takes down the enemies of his fiancee's father, to safeguard their family and in Laxman Utekar's Mimi with Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi. It is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. The film narrates the life of a surrogate mother.

Check out Kriti Sanon's pictures here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

