PHOTOS: KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar appears before NCB second day in a row for probe in drug nexus case

After Jaya Saha's interrogation in the drug nexus case, KWAN CEO, Dhruv Chitgopekar also was summoned by NCB for a second time. He arrived for questioning on Wednesday after filmmaker Madhu Mantena.

On Wednesday, after the filmmaker appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar also arrived for the second time for questioning by the agency. Dhruv is the CEO of the talent management agency where Jaya Saha works. After Jaya's alleged chats with Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput and others came to surface, she too was interrogated and was called in for the third day in a row at the NCB office. Reportedly, Jaya had confessed that she procured CBD oil for Rhea, Sushant and .

In connection to the case, Dhruv also was to be interrogated for a second day in the row along with Jaya to reportedly know if he knew about the drug procurement by Jaya Saha. Apart from Dhruv, it was reported by Times Now that Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar also were called in for questioning at the NCB office today as they allegedly had links to drug peddlers. Jaya Saha's name in chats with Rhea where she suggested CBD oil to the actress for the late actor.

Now, as per the latest updates, Jaya along with filmmaker Madhu Mantena and Dhruv will be interrogated by the NCB about the alleged drug chats that were discovered. Further, names of 's manager Karishma Prakash and the Padmaavat actress herself were allegedly under the scanner of the NCB. A day back, it was reported that Karishma had sought an exemption from questioning by NCB citing ill health as a reason. Apart from this, as per Times Now, Jaya Saha reportedly admitted that she procured CBD oil for Rhea, Sushant and Shraddha Kapoor. After the NCB nabbed a few other drug peddlers, several Bollywood actors have reportedly come under the scanner of the agency. The NCB reportedly revealed that they will question Deepika's manager first and if needed, the actress may also be summoned.

