PHOTOS: Late Pradeep Guha's family & friends come together at funeral to bid goodbye to the producer.

Late Bollywood producer Pradeep Guha's funeral was held on Sunday morning. He had passed away on Saturday morning after being critically ill for sometime. He was diagnosed with advanced stage of liver cancer around 3 weeks ago. Guha's family and friends came together to bid him goodbye on Sunday morning as several were spotted leaving his residence premises.

The funeral began from Guha's residence in Mumbai's Santa Cruz and his mortal remains were then carried via an ambulance to the crematorium. The paparazzi were present at the late producer's residence which saw several people arriving to pay their last respects. Poonam Dhillon was snapped from a distance as she came to bid goodbye to her friend and colleague.

Take a look at Pradeep Guha's funeral photos below:

(Poonam Dhillon)

(BJP Leader Ram Kadam also arrived to pay his last respects)

