PHOTOS: Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda looks uber cool in his casuals as he gets papped at the airport

Vijay Deverakonda, who is making his Bollywood debut with Liger, was today spotted by paps heading to the airport. Check out his pictures below.

Heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda truly needs no introduction thanks to his impressive body of work and massive fan following. The South superstar, who made his debut with Nuvvila in 2011, won zillions of hearts with his outstanding performance in Sandeep Vanga’s 2017 blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Notably, after wooing the audience with his scintillating performances in the South, Vijay is all set to take Bollywood by storm. The handsome actor is making his Hindi film debut with the upcoming pan-India film Liger. Ahead of its release, Arjun often visits Mumbai and is spotted partying with and Ananya Panday.

The Dear Comrade star has been snapped in the city lately. Today Vijay was snapped by paparazzi at the airport. As always, the actor was at his casual best and looked uber cool in his casuals. In the photos, he can be seen wearing a blue coloured t-shirt with white print and matching shorts. He teamed up his comfy look with white shoes. In the photos, Vijay can be seen talking over the phone as he makes his way inside the airport. Even in his casuals, the Pelli Choopulu star exuded charm and looked handsome in his curly tresses.

Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s photos below:

Meanwhile, talking about Liger, the movie has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and will release in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Karan Johar will present the film's Hindi version. While Liger marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut, Ananya will venture into the South film industry with the same. Liger will hit the theatres worldwide on 9th September 2021.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda is back after a month long Insta hiatus: It’s been a while, but you have been on my mind

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×