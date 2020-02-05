PHOTOS: Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan is giving us retro feels as she flaunts a yellow outfit

Sara Ali Khan has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen flaunting a yellow outfit. Check out the latest pictures of Love Aaj Kal actress.

Sara Ali Khan enjoys a massive fan following all over the country, courtesy her utter beauty and stellar performances in all her movies. Despite being just two movies old, the stunning beauty has become one of the most popular actors belonging to the Gen – Y category of celebs. Sara, who is the daughter of Jawaani Jaaneman actor and Amrita Singh, is currently soaring high in terms of her career graph and has come interesting projects coming up.

Sara Ali Khan is frequently active on social media wherein she has a huge fan base. She keeps on updating her fans with whatever is happening in her life by sharing numerous BTS, throwback and candid pictures. The Love Aaj Kal actress has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which is sure to send her fans into frenzy. Sara is seen wearing a yellow knot front top and also flaunts a similar coloured hair band in the pictures.

Check out the pictures of Sara Ali Khan below:

In other words, we can say that the Simmba actress is giving us major retro feels through the medium of these pictures. On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal in which she has been paired up opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie which has been helmed by Imtiaz Ali is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020. She has also been roped in opposite in Coolie No. 1.

Credits :Instagram

