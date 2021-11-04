PHOTOS: Lovebirds Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor papped with BFF Ayan Mukerji as they attend Diwali puja

The trio took their desi game a notch higher by shelling major fashion goals for fans to follow. Alia Bhatt looked ethereal in a traditional lehenga featuring heavy embroidery work alongside all the borders. The diva kept her look simple yet elegant by opting only for statement earrings. Light makeup and sleek hair left open completed her look, meanwhile the tiny bindi on her forehead was just like a cherry on top of a cake.

Speaking of beau Ranbir Kapoor, the Rockstar fame donned a dark blue ethnic kurta which was paired with comfy footwear. Twinning him was BFF Ayan Mukerji who looked dapper in a traditional suit and formal shoes. The trio were all smiles as the camera captured them. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir also took a brief moment to pose for the shutterbugs after taking the darshan of goddess Kali. Take a look at the photos here:

