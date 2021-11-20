PHOTOS: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt spend their Saturday evening together

Amid wedding rumours, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted outside Dharma office on Saturday evening. Fans are desperately waiting for their upcoming film Brahmastra to release on the silver screen. Now, this tiny meeting of the actors at Dharma has made us wonder if some interesting news of Brahmastra’s release is in store for fans. Well, we will just have to wait for an official confirmation.

Speaking of their public appearance, both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kept it simple and casual but did not forget to add a dash of style to their chic looks. While we know, Ranbir Kapoor has a thing for neutral shades, going by the same, the Barfi star opted to don a grey sweatshirt which was paired with black comfy trousers. However, what left us surprised was his choice of accessories. Ranbir Kapoor replaced his signature cap with a straw hat, thus accentuating the funk quotient of his look.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt also opted for a neutral shade but was seen slaying in an ethnic ensemble. Alia wore a stunning cotton kurta which was paired with matching palazzo pants. Keeping her look simple, Alia opted for dewy makeup with a small bindi to finish her look. Sleek hair left open and a mask to cover her face. While Ranbir Kapoor rushed to his car, on the other hand, Alia took a brief moment to interact with paps.

Take a look at the photos here:

