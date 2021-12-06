PHOTOS: Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif arrive at Jaipur for their dreamy wedding
In the photos, we can see Katrina Kaif shining bright in a yellow ensemble as she moved towards the luxurious hotel. Donning a black facemask, the soon bride-to-be looked nothing less than a dream come true. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal opted for a printed shirt that was matched with a camouflage facemask. The pictures have only made us more curious about their upcoming close-knit wedding.
As per previous reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding guest list apparently includes many prominent names from the Hindi film industry. Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal are among the few names on the couple’s guest list. Well, now we are just waiting for the couple to reveal the truth.
