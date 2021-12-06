PHOTOS: Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif arrive at Jaipur for their dreamy wedding

Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have finally arrived at the Jaipur airport. Earlier in the evening, the soon-to-be-married couple caught the attention of the shutterbugs outside Mumbai airport. Now, the duo is all set to begin their pre-wedding celebrations in full swing. Although their official wedding date isn’t confirmed, it is sure that the duo will soon embrace a whole new chapter of their lives by the end of this week.

In the photos, we can see Katrina Kaif shining bright in a yellow ensemble as she moved towards the luxurious hotel. Donning a black facemask, the soon bride-to-be looked nothing less than a dream come true. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal opted for a printed shirt that was matched with a camouflage facemask. The pictures have only made us more curious about their upcoming close-knit wedding.