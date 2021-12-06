PHOTOS: Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif arrive at Jaipur for their dreamy wedding

by Mamta Raut   |  Updated on Dec 06, 2021 09:42 PM IST  |  11.8K
   
News,Katrina Kaif,Vicky Kaushal
PHOTOS: Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif arrive at Jaipur for their dreamy wedding (Image: APH Images)
Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have finally arrived at the Jaipur airport. Earlier in the evening, the soon-to-be-married couple caught the attention of the shutterbugs outside Mumbai airport. Now, the duo is all set to begin their pre-wedding celebrations in full swing. Although their official wedding date isn’t confirmed, it is sure that the duo will soon embrace a whole new chapter of their lives by the end of this week.

In the photos, we can see Katrina Kaif shining bright in a yellow ensemble as she moved towards the luxurious hotel. Donning a black facemask, the soon bride-to-be looked nothing less than a dream come true. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal opted for a printed shirt that was matched with a camouflage facemask. The pictures have only made us more curious about their upcoming close-knit wedding.

Take a look at the photos here:

Vickat 1
Vickat 2

Vickat 3

Vickat 4

As per previous reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding guest list apparently includes many prominent names from the Hindi film industry. Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal are among the few names on the couple’s guest list. Well, now we are just waiting for the couple to reveal the truth.

Credits: APH Images

