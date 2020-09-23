  1. Home
PHOTOS: Madhu Mantena arrives for questioning by NCB in drug nexus case

After Jaya Saha reportedly named filmmaker Madhu Mantena during interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, he was summoned for the probe. The filmmaker arrived for grilling at the NCB office on Wednesday morning.
26097 reads Mumbai Updated: September 23, 2020 11:54 am
Madhu mantena at NCB officePHOTOS: Madhu Mantena arrives for questioning by NCB in drug nexus case
On Wednesday morning, filmmaker Madhu Mantena arrives at the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning in the drug nexus case. The filmmaker was reportedly named by Jaya Saha after she was quizzed by the NCB in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The filmmaker was named by Jaya Saha and she reportedly told the NCB officials that she procured CBD oil for Madhu Mantena. It is being reported that the filmmaker will be probed along with Jaya Saha by the officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau. 

The filmmaker arrived in the morning for probe and was seen going inside the NCB for questioning. Reportedly, after questioning Jaya Saha in relation to Sushant's case, the NCB got hold of several chats of her with A-listers from Bollywood and many of them came under the agency's scanner. Further, certain chats between Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and her the actress came to light and it was reported that they both may be summoned too for questioning. 

Reportedly, Jaya had suggested CBD oil to Rhea Chakraborty for late Sushant Singh Rajput and now, as per Times Now report, she even confessed that she procured the same for the filmmaker Madhu Mantena and stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea and Sushant. It was reported yesterday that the CEO of KWAN Dhruv also was summoned with Jaya Saha for questioning regarding the drug nexus in Bollywood. It was also reported that Karishma Prakash, who works for KWAN and is Deepika's manager, sought an exemption from NCB for questioning citing ill health as the reason. Further, it was revealed that the NCB is likely to question Karishma first and if need be, they may call Deepika as well. 

Have a look at Madhu Mantena at the NCB office:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

