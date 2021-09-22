PHOTOS: Madhuri Dixit’s family holiday pictures with Dr Nene and kids will make you crave for a vacation

's husband, Dr Shriram Nene took to his Instagram handle and shared a happy family picture featuring his wife and sons. Madhuri and Dr Nene reunited with their elder son Arin in the US, where he is currently pursuing higher studies. Sharing two selfies with Madhuri, Arin and their younger son Ryan, he wrote, “Nothing like sunshine, a smile and your family with you, right?” The pictures appear to be from a holiday, however, Dr Nene didn't mention if the pictures are recent or old.

In the pictures, Madhuri Dixit can be seen twinning with Dr Nene in red outfit. The family smiled together as they posed for a happy selfie. Soon after Shriram posted the pictures, fans and followers bombarded the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Outstanding.. nene family,” another one said, “Beautiful family mam”. A couple of days ago, Madhuri Dixit also posted a throwback picture from her vacation. She wrote, “Aloha, beaches #ThrowbackMemories”. Recently, Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene's son Arin joined the University of Southern California for higher education. Sharing pictures from Arin's college campus, Shriram Nene wrote, “Am so excited for Arin starting college. Give great thanks to all the educators before and the ones now, who have been great mentors and teachers. Proud to be the father of a Trojan! Look forward to his lifelong learning. #StraightFromTheHeart #FamilyIsEverything."