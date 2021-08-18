PHOTOS: Maheep Kapoor shares stunning family moments from Rhea Kapoor’s wedding & Antara Marwah’s baby shower

The famous Kapoor family of the tinsel town of Bollywood has found itself in the midst of a rather joyous and celebratory time. A few days back, actor Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor got married to Karan Boolani, her boyfriend of over 12 years, in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by family and close friends. What followed was a grand wedding reception at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence. Pictures and videos from the same have not stopped pouring in, and the scenes tell us that the family had a blast together.

But Rhea’s wedding is not the only big event for the family in recent days. Her cousin Mohit Marwah and wife Antara Motiwala Marwah – niece of Tina Ambani – are all set to become first-time parents. Antara Marwah, today, had her grand baby shower, and members of the Kapoor family were present there to congratulate and bless the soon-to-be-mommy. Evidently, it has been a time of good news, and lots of happiness for the Kapoors and Marwahs. Maheep Kapoor’s latest ‘photo dump' on Instagram stands proof.

A few moments back, Rhea and Sonam’s aunt, Maheep Kapoor, took to Instagram and posted a series of photos from Rhea’s wedding, as well as Antara’s baby shower. The pictures shared by her, capture some fun, and stunning moments that the extended family had together recently. Maheep’s photos feature her herself, children Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor, husband Sanjay Kapoor enjoying a lavish meal, and Anshula Kapoor, , and also Antara Marwah in her beautiful baby shower outfit. Sharing the pictures, Maheep wrote, “weddings & baby showers”.

Have a look at Maheep’s latest Instagram photos:

