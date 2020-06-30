PHOTOS: Mahesh Shetty spotted leaving Sushant Singh Rajput's house after meeting the late actor's family

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and TV actor Mahesh Shetty was snapped donning a face mask leaving the late actor's house after meeting his family.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise did not just send shockwaves across Bollywood but also across the country. While his fans and family are still coming to terms with his death, many Bollywood celebs have expressed grief over his untimely demise. Recently, Shekhar Suman, who started a ‘Justice For Sushant’ Forum, travelled to Patna, Bihar with Sandip Ssingh to meet Sushant’s family and offer his condolences over their loss. Post his meeting with Sushant’s dad, Shekhar expressed how everyone in his family is still shocked over the Chhichhore star’s death.

And now, Sushant's best friend and actor Mahesh Shetty was snapped leaving the actor's house after meeting the Chhichhore actor's family. The actor was donning a blue coloured shirt and a pair of denim. He has paired up his look with a mask on his face aiding by the rules. Post Sushant's demise, the TV actor had shared a photo with the actor and penned an emotional and heartbreaking note for his buddy of almost 13 years. In the note, Mahesh recalled their old days when they were just starting out as actors and would spend a lot of time in Mumbai's Film City.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s suicide case is being investigated by the Mumbai Police. So far, statements of all close to the actor and many from Bollywood have been recorded, including his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra. Sushant’s final autopsy report also confirmed that he died due to asphyxia by hanging. His funeral took place in Mumbai in the presence of his family and friends like Kriti Sanon, , Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and others. Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Check out the photos here:

