PHOTOS: Mahima Chaudhry & kids spend quality time with ‘Dhadkan’ costar Anupam Kher: You carry joy with you

‘Pardes’ actress Mahima Chaudhry recently met with her ‘Dhadkan’ costar Anupam Kher. She posted some lovely pictures of the get-together on Instagram. Mahima along with her family - daughter Ariana, sister Akansha and sister's son Ryan met the thespian. In the 2000 release blockbuster, ‘Dhadkan’ Anupam had played the role of Mahima’s father on screen. The wonderful pictures of them together are proof of the day well spent. The entire family along with Anupam are smearing with happiness as they pose with broad smiles for the camera. Many of their fans reacted to the picture in the comment section and wrote complimentarily words.

Mahima wrote a beautiful caption upon meeting the old friend. Her caption read, “All smiles when ur around @anupampkher. You carry joy with u .Thanku for the time spent .,the gyan to the kids which Made such an impact . Lots of love.”Anupam and Mahima’s collaboration in the film Dhadkan got cemented on the golden pages of the silver screen considering the film ended up being a memorable narrative for a large chunk of the audience. The intense love triangle was led by , Suniel Shetty, and . The music of the film produced by the duo Nadeem-Shravan was a chartbuster at the time.

Mahima is known for her on-screen performances in films like 1997 hit Pardes, has starred in other films like Daag: The Fire, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Deewane, Kurukshetra, Om Jai Jagadish, and Dil Hai Tumhaara. She was last seen in the 2016 film Dark Chocolate. Anupam on the other hand was last seen in the 2019 release One Day: Justice Delivered along with Esha Gupta and Kumud Mishra.

