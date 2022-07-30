PHOTOS: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor dish out casualwear goals at airport; Off to another vacay?

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are among the popular Btown couples and often, their photos together take over social media. Their last vacation together was in Paris last month to celebrate Arjun's birthday and their adorable pictures won hearts. Now, a day after the release of Ek Villain Returns, Arjun and Malaika were spotted at the airport and it left us wondering if they were off to another vacay to celebrate the rave reviews the actor got for his performance.

On Saturday, Malaika and Arjun were seen arriving at the airport separately, one after the other. The paparazzi clicked them in the frame. Malaika, who often nails her looks, kept up with her casual style at the airport. In the photos, she is seen clad in a tank top with black high-waisted jeans and heels. She accessorised her look with a black leather bag and a cool pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, Arjun was seen clad in a printed blue tee with jeans and shoes. The actor sported yellow shades and smiled at the paparazzi as he headed to join Malaika inside the airport.

Have a look at Malaika and Arjun's airport look:

This week, Arjun's film Ek Villain Returns was released in theatres and Malaika was rooting for him. While the film is off to a slow start, Arjun's performance is what is earning applause from critics, family and friends. The actor is seen in an action avatar in the thriller as he faces off against John Abraham. Just before the release of the film, Malaika had shared a photo featuring a hoarding with its poster in the city and had rooted for beau Arjun.

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun's Paris diaries continue to make headlines. Their photos of visiting the Eiffel Tower, relishing delicious food and more certainly grabbed all the attention on social media.

