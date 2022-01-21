PHOTOS: Malaika Arora and Khushi Kapoor cement their love for black as they get papped in the city

Bollywood’s OG fashionista, fitness enthusiast and yogini Malaika Arora rarely goes wrong when it comes to her voguish style. The model and actor can slip into any ensemble giving fans a perfect red carpet moment with each look. In addition to this, Malaika Arora is also a keen fitness enthusiast. The star who barely skips going to the gym was once again spotted on Friday afternoon. Malaika matched her black crop top with quirky athleisure pants. She also waved at the shutterbugs before leaving the gym premises.

Apart from Malaika, even Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor caught the attention of paps in the upscale locality of Bandra. Surprisingly, even Khushi opted for a black attire. The young star-kid paired her comfy t-shirt with black shorts and fancy slippers. Although she appeared in a hurry, Khushi did not fail to wave back at the paparazzi. Both Malaika and Khushi followed the COVID-19 protocol by masking up.

Check out the photos below:

On the professional front, Malaika often makes headlines for her stint in reality TV shows including India’s Best Dancer and Supermodel of the Year. Along with this, the diva often urges her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle with her yoga-related posts. Speaking of Khushi Kapoor, the young star-kid will soon make her Bollywood debut in ‘The Archies’ directed by Zoya Akhtar. She will share the screen space with Agastya Nanda and SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan.

