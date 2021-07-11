PHOTOS: Malaika Arora and Seema Khan spotted at Chunky Pandey’s house after his mother’s death

Chunky Pandey’s mother passed away on July 10. She was suffering from prolonged illness. Actress Ananya Panday had shared some throwback pictures with her.

Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey lost his mother Snehlata Pandey on July 10. She died due to prolonged illness. She was a doctor. Many celebrities were seen coming to the actor’s house to pay their last respect. This is an unfortunate incident for the family. Earlier, in the day actress Ananya Panday had shared some throwback pictures with her grandmother on social media and also shared an emotional note for her. Pictures of the last rites had gone viral on social media.

Today, and Seema Khan were also spotted at their residence. The actress was seen in a simple pink coloured kurta and palazzo. Sohail Khan’s wife was seen in denim and blue checked shirt. Both were adhering to COVID 19 protocols and were seen wearing masks. However, none of them were seen posing for the camera. Other celebrities are also dropping to the residence to pay their respect. It is worth mentioning here that the actor was extremely close to his mother and often mentioned that it is because of her he is an actor.

Coming back to the actress post, she mentioned her grandmother as strong angle and also said it is very hard to forget her.

Take a look at the pictures here:

“Rest in power, my angel..when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red-streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much,” she wrote.

