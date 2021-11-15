PHOTOS: Malaika Arora begins her week on a healthy note, spotted in athleisure for her yoga class

Time and again, our Bollywood hotties remind us that fitness isn’t easy, and it needs to be earned. And of course, to have body goals like the diva Malaika Arora, you have to put in some work, honey! Being a fitness enthusiast, she often encourages her audience to invest in a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, she preaches what she says. Today, Malaika was spotted going to her yoga classes, reminding us all to hit the gyms again and stop making excuses!

In the pictures, Malaika could be seen in a comfortable athleisure outfit comprising a yellow pullover paired with a pair of black shorts and slippers. Holding her steel water bottle, she looked absolutely ready for her peaceful and productive yoga sesh. These fitness endeavours enable her to retain her title as the Bollywood babe. Recently, she was seen in a ravishing bodycon red dress, turning heads left and right. The actress frequently accessorises her off-duty ensembles with unique trinkets, and her ensembles are frequently well-balanced between casual and daring.

Look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Malaika Arora is often in the news for her appearances on reality television shows like India's Supermodel of the Year and Best Dancer. In addition, she is presently judging yet another season of the dancing reality show India's Best Dancer 2 with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.

