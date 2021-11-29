PHOTOS: Malaika Arora begins her week with yoga as she steps out in neon, Kubbra Sait snapped ​

Bollywood's eternal fitness diva Malaika Arora continues to dish out goals with her love for fitness. Despite travelling over the weekend, it was a no rest Monday for Malaika as she returned to her yoga studio for her workout.

To begin the week, Malaika opted for a bright neon workout outfit and a bright red mask. The fitness enthusiast obliged the paparazzi with a few photos before entering her studio. Malaika was seen wearing a neon tank top and shorts in a similar shade.

Apart from Malaika, the paparazzi also snapped Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait who often accompanies her for yoga sessions. Kubbra lowered her mask and smiled for the cameras before heading inside.

Check out Malaika and Kubbra's photos below:

On Sunday, Malaika was snapped at the airport with Varun Dhawan as they arrived in Mumbai.

