PHOTOS: Malaika Arora begins yet another week on a fit note as she heads to the gym in black shorts & grey tee

As usual, Malaika Arora made heads turn in her workout avatar as she was snapped in a pair of black shorts and a loose grey tee. Check out the photos below.

is staying true to her fitness routine as she began yet another week on a fit note. The yoga enthusiast was snapped on Monday morning on the lanes of Mumbai's Bandra heading for her workout. As usual, Malaika made heads turn in her workout avatar as she was snapped in a pair of black shorts and a loose grey tee.

The fitness diva stepped out of her car and was snapped walking towards the gym. On the way, Malaika was busy on a call as she made her way inside. However, she did not fail to wave out to the paparazzi despite being busy on a call. Unlike her usual gym looks, Malaika upped the style quotient as she braided her hair and tied it into a slick pony.

Check out Malaika's photos below:

It is now known that Malaika makes sure to attend yoga, pilates and gym through the week. She only takes a break over the weekend and usually on Sunday's. Even when paparazzi photos of Malaika do not flood social media, the diva turns up the heat on the gram by sharing stunning photos.

For example, this Sunday, Malaika treated her fans and followers in a striking picture from her Goa vacation. Posing by the pool in a bright co-ord green set, Malaika was snapped sipping on a juice with her flawless skin on display. She captioned it, "How all sundays should look like ......easy-peasy-breezy."

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora shows us how an 'easy peasy breezy' weekend should look like and the internet agrees; PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×