PHOTOS: Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, Yami Gautam snapped out and about in the city.

The paparazzi had a busy day as several celebrities were spotted out and about in the city. From salon visits to stepping out for work, the women of Bollywood were snapped going about their busy day. One of them was Yami Gautam who was seen at a recording studio in the city's suburbs.

The actress made an appearance in a playful grey dress with a denim jacket. Yami made sure to keep her sunglasses and mask on. The paparazzi also spotted Bipasha Basu exiting a salon with husband Karan Grover. The actress who is rarely spotted was all smiles for the camera. Bipasha did not forget to wave out to the paparazzi before sitting inside her car.

Like Bipasha, fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora also was snapped leaving a salon. The yoga diva aced the casual look in a beige crop top and ripped denims. Malaika made sure to step out with her mask and acknowledged the paparazzi before heading out.

Check out Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu and Yami Gautam's photos below:

