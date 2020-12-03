PHOTOS: Malaika Arora chooses a fiery orange look for her pilates class as she gets snapped in the city

For her Thursday gym look, Malaika Arora gave her black and white gym clothes a break and instead looked striking hot in a fiery orange outfit.

is known for her gym, dinner and airport looks. Even though it may be a simple visit to the doctor's clinic or simply walking her dog, Malaika is known to put her most stylish foot forward. Apart from being a style diva, Malaika also is a fitness enthusiast and make sure to never miss her dates at the gym. On Thursday, Malaika was snapped in the city's suburbs as she made her way to her pilates class.

In order to keep herself in the best of shape, Malika also loves to mix up her fitness routine. From playing badminton or cricket with her son Arhaan to practising yoga and pilates, the 'Chhaiyya Chhaiyya' girl does it all. For her Thursday look, Malaika gave her black and white gym clothes a break and instead looked striking hot in a fiery orange gym look.

Malika was snapped wearing an orange sports bra and orange leggings with sports shoes. For the class, she made sure to keep her neatly tied up in a plait and listened to music on her way out. Take a look at Malaika's Thursday glam gym look:

Meanwhile, Malaika and boyfriend was recently seen in an episode of the hit Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. While Malaika was seen helping Seema Khan get better at yoga, Arjun Kapoor was seen dishing out advice to aunt Maheep Kapoor on how to not get affected by trolls and online hate.

