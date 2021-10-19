PHOTOS: Malaika Arora defines staying fit is always a work in progress as she heads for yoga

Whether you work out every single day or thrice a week or never at all, staying fit is a journey and constant work in progress. Malaika Arora defines that as the yoga diva makes sure to exercise every single day. On Tuesday, Malaika who also runs a yoga business, was snapped heading for her daily session.

Wearing a graphic purple and black co-ord workout set, Malaika Arora looked fit as ever. The diva, however, did not seem to be in a great mood to pose for the paparazzi as she headed straight inside. Malaika tied up her hair in a messy bun and headed towards her yoga class.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's Tuesday morning photos below:

Malaika, who has been starring in reality shows, has been dating Arjun Kapoor for over two years. The duo keep their social media banter on the down low and rarely share photos. However, they do treat their fans with a few photos when they are vacationing together.

ALSO READ: Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor walk hand in hand as they step out for dinner date; PHOTOS