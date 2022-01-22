PHOTOS: Malaika Arora ditches heels for chunky boots, son Arhaan opts for cowboy hat to visit Amrita Arora

Bollywood’s OG fashionista, fitness enthusiast and yogini Malaika Arora rarely goes wrong when it comes to her voguish style. The model and actor can slip into any ensemble giving fans a perfect red carpet moment with each look. Recently, she caught the attention of the paparazzi as she stepped out to meet her sister Amrita Arora. While doing so, the fashionista showed us how neutral shades can never be basic.

Malaika Arora was also accompanied by her son Arhaan Khan. For her latest appearance, Malaika opted for a plain and cozy white sweatshirt dress. However, she added a twist of pairing her look with chunky knee-length boots. Statement mini bag and a facemask finished the look of the star. On the other hand, son Arhaan Khan opted for a striped shirt which was paired with black shorts. Arhaan also donned a black cowboy hat to complete his look.

Take a look at the photos below:

On the professional front, Malaika often makes headlines for her stint in reality TV shows including India’s Best Dancer and Supermodel of the Year. Along with this, the diva often urges her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle with her yoga-related posts. Speaking of Arhaan, he is currently pursuing his higher education abroad.

