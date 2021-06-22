Photos: Malaika Arora dons an all black athleisure as she takes her pet Casper for a morning stroll

The fitness enthusiast of Bollywood, Malaika Arora, is a proud pet parent and is often spotted with her dog, Casper. This morning she was spotted on a morning stroll with Casper.

today was spotted in the morning taking a stroll with her dog, Casper. Early bird, Malaika is always up for a morning walk or fitness sessions. The star is often spotted before or after her gym and yoga sessions. Malaika was clad in a black full sleeves t-shirt, black leggings and was seen wearing a mask and held an umbrella. On the other hand, Casper was also spotted wearing a raincoat. During the stroll, Malaika stopped to interact with a toddler and its mother.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Malaika shared a video of a montage of herself performing asanas. Along with the video, Malaika wrote, “Namaste everybody! For me, it’s yoga day EVERYDAY because Yoga is a way of life as it has taught me so much more than I can pen down here. However, let me take this opportunity and wish all of you’ll a happy International Day Of Yoga.” Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan and they have a son named .

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast Malaika also makes sure that she fulfills her motherly duties. Recently, Arhaan completed his schooling. Malaika spoke about the advice she gave to Arhaan. She said, "I told him that he has to engage in various things, learn something new and not sit around wasting his time. Previously, that was not on his agenda, but now I see that he’s driven to eat right and follow a disciplined lifestyle,” she added. We will cherish this phase because we’re getting abundant mamma-beta time before he gets on with his studies and his career.”

