  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Photos: Malaika Arora dons an all black athleisure as she takes her pet Casper for a morning stroll

The fitness enthusiast of Bollywood, Malaika Arora, is a proud pet parent and is often spotted with her dog, Casper. This morning she was spotted on a morning stroll with Casper.
4432 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora Photos: Malaika Arora dons an all black athleisure as she takes her pet Casper for a morning stroll
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Malaika Arora today was spotted in the morning taking a stroll with her dog, Casper. Early bird, Malaika is always up for a morning walk or fitness sessions. The star is often spotted before or after her gym and yoga sessions. Malaika was clad in a black full sleeves t-shirt, black leggings and was seen wearing a mask and held an umbrella. On the other hand, Casper was also spotted wearing a raincoat. During the stroll, Malaika stopped to interact with a toddler and its mother. 

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Malaika shared a video of a montage of herself performing asanas. Along with the video, Malaika wrote, “Namaste everybody! For me, it’s yoga day EVERYDAY because Yoga is a way of life as it has taught me so much more than I can pen down here. However, let me take this opportunity and wish all of you’ll a happy International Day Of Yoga.” Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan and they have a son named Arhaan Khan.

Take a look at the pictures- 

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast Malaika also makes sure that she fulfills her motherly duties. Recently, Arhaan completed his schooling. Malaika spoke about the advice she gave to Arhaan. She said, "I told him that he has to engage in various things, learn something new and not sit around wasting his time. Previously, that was not on his agenda, but now I see that he’s driven to eat right and follow a disciplined lifestyle,” she added. We will cherish this phase because we’re getting abundant mamma-beta time before he gets on with his studies and his career.”

Also Read: Malaika Arora on Arhaan Khan's gap year: I was clear that even if he does that, he should use his time well

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Malaika Arora on Arhaan Khan's gap year: I was clear that even if he does that, he should use his time well
Here’re inside PICS from Kareena Kapoor’s house party with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor & Amrita Arora
Arjun Kapoor opens up about relationship with Malaika Arora: My girlfriend knows me inside out
Monday Motivation: Malaika Arora reveals COVID 19 'broke' her, how she regained strength & it will inspire you
Arjun Kapoor buys a plush sky villa, closer to GF Malaika Arora's home, for a whopping Rs 20 crore
Newswrap, May 22: Maine Pyar Kiya music director Vijay Patil’s demise; Arjun Kapoor talks about dating Malaika
close