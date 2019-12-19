Photos: Malaika Arora is elated to be back home; Poses with her furry friend Casper

Malaika Arora posted a few pictures with her furry little friend, Casper. In the first picture that the diva shared on her Instagram story, we can see the diva smiling while looking in the camera.

recently graced an event looking every bit the diva she is in a white coloured outfit and hair left open. The actress has posted pictures from the event on her Instagram account. Malaika is known to be active on social media. The actress never fails to impress her fans about the titbit of her life. The actress is often papped outside her gym or yoga class. Sometimes she is papped alone while sometimes with her girl gang. She even posts amazing pictures with her girl gang on her social media account.

But recently, Malaika Arora posted a few pictures with her furry little friend, Casper. In the first picture that the diva shared on her Instagram story, we can see the diva smiling while looking in the camera and Casper is looking at Malaika seeking for attention. She wrote, "This Pagal Casper." In the second picture, Malaika has taken a mirror selfie and wrote, "Home sweet home." In the third picture, the actress is giving a tight hug to Casper who is just loving it.

Check out Malaika Arora's pictures here:

Recently Malaika was the talk of the town when she got trolled by her boyfriend . A few days back, Malaika Arora had attended a concert with sister Amrita Arora, and since beau Arjun Kapoor is known for trolling his friends, he didn’t leave the opportunity to troll his ladylove. Post the concert, an excited Malaika posted pictures of the band and alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “Thank you for the music... @u2.. doesn’t get better and closer than this #bono #adam #larry #theedgeplayed several popular tracks and made it a night to remember (sic).” Soon after, Arjun Kapoor, trolled Malaika as he left a comment which read, “Were you on stage with them?”

