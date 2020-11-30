PHOTOS: Malaika Arora exudes charm in her casual outfit as she steps out for a walk with her dog Casper

Malaika Arora who is known for her love for fitness in Bollywood, was recently spotted in the city as she stepped out for a walk with her pet. She was at her casual best.

has been grabbing the headlines for her personal and professional life. Each time she steps out, the diva manages to make heads turn and never disappoints the fashion police. From heading out to a walk, to going for yoga classes, she is often being spotted in the city and steals our hearts with her sartorial choices. Earlier in the day, she was seen as she stepped out for her yoga workout. Now, recently, Malaika was spotted by the shutterbugs as she went for a walk with her dog Casper.

Like always, the chaiya chaiya girl was at her casual best. Malaika opted for a complete white outfit. She was seen wearing a white t-shirt and track pants with sports shoes. She kept the things simple as she opted for a minimal makeup look and tied her hair in a bun. Needless to say, she looked elegant in her casual wear. She was seen sporting black mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the pictures, the diva can be seen enjoying her walk with her pet. Malaika also happily posed for the paparazzi.

Take a look at the pictures below:

On a related note, on social media too, Malaika has been making waves with her amazing posts. She often shares lovey-dovey pictures with boyfriend while expressing her love for him. Arjun and Malaika often indulge in a cute little PDA on social media and steal the limelight for their fun banter. The fitness diva had earlier shared a romantic picture with the actor saying that there is a “never a dull moment when he is around.”

Credits :Viral Bhayani

