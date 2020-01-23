PHOTOS: Malaika Arora flashes her smile at the paps in an all black attire when snapped in the city

Malaika was all smiles for the paps who snapped her outside the salon. The diva had tied up her hair like a bun and waved the paps as she was entering her car.

is often spotted outside her gym or yoga class. And today was no different. The actress was spotted looking stunning in an all-black outfit and she even wore a pair of two-toned shades. The diva who opts for a no-makeup look sported red lip colour as she left for the gym today. The actress is often spotted flaunting her well-toned abs and long legs. Yesterday, Malaika was spotted outside a clinic in a jaw-dropping athleisure outfit. The diva was happy to pose for the paps.

Recently, Malaika was spotted outside her salon. The diva was donning an all-black look again and looking gorgeous. The actress decided to ditch her crop top and shorts and instead opted for a long black hoodie with matching tights. The actress paired her look with a pair of cool black sunglasses and white slippers. Malaika was all smiles for the paps who snapped her outside the salon. The diva had tied up her hair like a bun and waved the paps as she was entering her car. Malaika was seen carrying a brown and white coloured handbag in her hand. The actress even waved to the paps and her fans after she sat in the car.

(Also Read: PHOTOS: Malaika Arora dons black athleisure and sports red lips as she heads to the gym)

Malaika has been sitting on the judging panel of the modeling show India's Next Top Model for the last two seasons owing to her knowledge in the field of fashion and her incredible sense of style. The actress has been a professional model herself. On the work front, it is being reported that Malaika will be seen judging the dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Check out Malaika Arora's pictures here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

Read More