PHOTOS: Malaika Arora flaunts her washboard abs as she gets snapped after her workout.

Malaika Arora and fitness go hand in hand and the diva often sets fitness examples. On Tuesday she was back at it, as Malaika was snapped after her workout. Despite her hectic shoot schedule and event commitments, Malaika makes sure to never miss a day of yoga, pilates or the gym.

While exiting her workout venue on Tuesday, Malaika was snapped flaunting her washboard abs. Her fitness levels were evident and even served as motivation. Sporting a blue sports bra and black shorts, Malika looked super fit as she headed towards her car. She also threw on a black training jacket and left her hair open as she headed towards her car.

Malaika waved out to the paparazzi as usual. Take a look at Malaika Arora's photos below:

The fitness diva began her week with a short trip to Goa to judge an event. She returned to Mumbai on Monday afternoon and was snapped at the airport. On the personal front, Malaika is in a steady relationship with actor . The couple have been dating for at least two years now. Last month, Malaika and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan left for the US to pursue higher studies.

