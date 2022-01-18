PHOTOS: Malaika Arora goes green, Aamir Khan wears yellow shorts as they step out amid COVID-19

Spotting celebrities in Mumbai city is not an uncommon thing. People often see them and even get lucky to have a picture with them. Today, Aamir Khan and Malaika Arora were spotted in the city at different locations. Celebrities were seen adhering to COVID-19 protocols. They wore a mask and posed for the shutterbugs. Even after requesting, the actors did not remove their masks and waved at them from a distance. Aamir was clicked outside a dubbing studio and Malaika was seen at Bandra.

Aamir Khan was wearing yellow colour shorts and a white t-shirt. He was carrying a cross bag and wearing a black colour mask. And Malaika wore a green colour co-ord dress. She was looking very gorgeous. The actress opted for subtle makeup and left her hair open. She recently made headlines after the rumours started that actress and Arjun Kapoor have parted ways. But soon the actor dismissed the rumours and posted a picture with his lady love. Both are happily dating each other.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan is gearing up for his next film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is an official remake of Forrest Gump co-starring Tom Hanks.

Take a look at the pictures:

A remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya who is making his Hindi film debut. The film was supposed to release on Christmas 2021 but it has been postponed. The next release date is not announced till now.

