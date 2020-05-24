PHOTOS: Malaika Arora has a sweet wish for her 'sistas from another mother' Delnaz & Vahbiz on their birthday

Malaika Arora treated fans with a few throwback pictures on her Instagram stories wishing her friends Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta on their birthday.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. From scrolling different posts to uploading pictures and videos, people are glued to various social media apps. Bollywood celebrities have also become quite active on social media. From cooking to posting throwback pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Among all, has been quarantining at home with her son , and although we miss Malaika’s gym photos, what keeps all of her fans happy are her social media updates.

Recently, Malaika treated fans with a few throwback pictures on her Instagram stories wishing her friends Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta on their birthday. In the pictures shared, we can see the Chhaiya Chhaiya actress having a gala time with her friends Delnaz and Vahbiz as the three-strike poses for the camera looking stunning. From their party pictures to their casual outings, Malaika has left no stone unturned to wish her besties. Not only this, but the actress has also even written a beautiful message. She wrote, "They say joined at the hip, but looking at all our pics over the years, we r not jus joined at the hip, but also arms, head, heart, bosom, legs n every other body part... n May we always be connected. Happy bday my sistas from another mother..love n happiness always.."

Meanwhile, Malaika had recently shared a photo on social media which had son Arhaan Khan and the actress sit by the balcony while sandwiched between them was Casper and alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “Centre of our universe #Casper #part2 @iamarhaankhan #stayhomestaysafe..” Often, Malaika Arora posts morning selfies featuring Casper, and we totally love them. Soon after Malaika posted the photo with son and Casper, beau was all hearts.

