PHOTOS: Malaika Arora heads for Pilates after partying with her beau Arjun Kapoor and friends

Malaika Arora was yesterday seen partying with her Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and others.

Malaika Arora loves to party, but it has never been a reason for her to miss any of her fitness classes. She is a fitness freak and loves to sweat out in the gym. Last night, Amrita Arora had hosted a party at her residence. Her guest list included family members and close friends like her sister Malaika Arora along with her beau Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Seema Khan, Natasha Poonawalla and Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was not present at the party. Karan Johar shared pictures from the party on his Instagram stories. Ace designer Manish Malhotra also shared pictures. And today, in the morning, we saw Malaika Arora heading towards her Pilates classes. After partying, the actress ensured to attend her class. Spotted in her athleisure, Malaika waved at shutterbugs. She tied her hair in a pony and was seen carrying her bottle. Abiding the COVID 19 rules, Malaika also wore her black mask.

Coming back to last night's party, Arjun and Malaika were seen next to each other in the party photos, while Karan is seen sitting beside the lovebirds. In another photo, we get to see Karan posing with Amrita, Karisma, Malaika and other ladies. However, the most epic selfie was the group photo together featuring Arjun, Malaika, Gauri, Karan, Malaika, Maheep, Seema, Amrita, Natasha, and all others present. Recently, Malaika was spotted outside a salon in the city. She looked extremely pretty as she can be seen donning a bright off-shoulder top paired with denim shorts.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

