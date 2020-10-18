PHOTOS: Malaika Arora keeps her airport look super comfortable as she returns from Goa

Malaika Arora was spotted at the Mumbai airport today as she returned from her Goa vacation.

and sister Amrita Arora Ladak were recently holidaying in Goa. As Amrita along with her family has recently shifted to Goa into their plush home last week, Malaika and her son Arhaan flew in to surprise them. Today, Malaika Arora was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned from her Goa vacation. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a white-hued crop sweatshirt paired with a pair of comfy black trousers. She tied her hair into a bun and kept her makeup minimal. She can be also seen wearing a face mask which is mandatory for everyone nowadays and carried a casual tote bag.

A few days back, the Arora sisters were practising yoga together and were also enjoying homemade local specialities in Goa. They both share a common love for fitness. Even during the pre-COVID 19 days, the duo was often spotted together while heading for their workout session. Now, Malaika often gets clicked by the paps whenever she drops by her sister's house.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s recent pictures here:

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora has recently recovered from COVID 19 and has also returned to work. She was on the judges' panel of

India's Best Dancer. After recovering from COVID, Malaika was excited to return to work. During her absence, Nora Fatehi was on the judges’ panel with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Recently, choreographer and director Farah Khan graced the show as guest judge. Malaika shared videos on her social media handle wherein she can be seen enjoying food made by Farah in her vanity van with the other judges.

Also Read: Malaika Arora is a 'yogini' reveals Amrita Arora as she shares proof of her sister's latest addiction; See Pic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×