PHOTOS: Malaika Arora keeps it comfy yet chic in a checkered t shirt as she gets papped in the city

Malaika Arora opted for a casual outfit as she was spotted by paps in the city today. Check out her pictures.

The stunning recently made headlines after she sparked off her engagement rumours with beau . For the unversed, she had shared a picture of her wearing a huge rock on Instagram. The click showed her flaunting a big diamond ring and soon speculations over her engagement with Arjun started doing the rounds on the internet. Netizens had flooded her comments section enquiring if the 2 States actor had finally popped the big question to his ladylove. Amid the rumours, the fitness enthusiast was today papped in the city.

Malaika was spotted by paps as she went out and about in the city. For the outing, she kept her best foot forward and looked uber cool in a checkered t-shirt that she teamed up with black shorts. The diva styled her comfy outfit with flat sandals. In the photos, she can be seen sitting inside her car. Malaika also made sure to follow all the Coronavirus protocols and was seen wearing a mask. She also posed for shutterbugs from a distance. She let her hair be tied in a neat bun and looked elegant.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Earlier, while sharing her photo posing with the enormous ring on her finger, she had written, “How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it Happiness Starts Here!!!” Arjun and Malaika have reportedly been in a relationship since 2018. The duo is often spotted spending time together.

On the work front, Malaika will be next seen in the new food reality show Star Vs Food with Arjun, Kareena Kapoor, , and Pratik Gandhi.

Also Read: Malaika Arora poses with an enormous ring & glass of bubbly; Fans ask 'did you and Arjun Kapoor get engaged?'

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×